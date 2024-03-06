Electric Vehicles Emit More Particle Pollution Than Petrol, Diesel Cars, Claims Study

The study found that brakes and tyres on EVs release 1,850 times more particle pollution.

As more people become concerned about climate change, there is a growing interest in environmentally friendly transportation options. Many people believe that electric vehicles (EVs) are better for the environment than traditional petrol and diesel cars because they produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

However, a recent study by Emission Analytics, a firm that analyses emissions data, challenges this idea. The study, featured in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, brings attention to the problem of particle pollution originating from brakes and tires in both electric and gasoline-powered cars.

The key finding is that EVs, due to their heavier weight, may release significantly more particulate matter from brakes and tyres compared to modern gas-powered vehicles with efficient exhaust filters. The study suggests this could be 1,850 times greater.

The concern lies in tyre wear, with Emission Analytics pointing out that EVs' heavier weight causes tyres to deteriorate faster, releasing harmful chemicals into the air. This is because most tires are made from synthetic rubber derived from crude oil.

The study also highlights the impact of battery weight. EVs typically have heavier batteries compared to traditional gasoline engines. This extra weight puts more strain on the brakes and tyres, accelerating wear and tear.

The report cites the Tesla Model Y and Ford F-150 Lightning as examples, both featuring batteries weighing around 1,800 pounds. The study claims that tyre wear emissions from an EV with a half-tonne (1,100 pounds) battery could be over 400 times higher than exhaust emissions from a modern gasoline car.

While the focus has traditionally been on tailpipe emissions, this study suggests that particle pollution from brakes and tyres needs to be considered when evaluating the environmental impact of EVs.