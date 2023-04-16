'Elated And Very Grateful,' Writes R Madhavan After His Son Vedaant Wins 5 Gold Medals In Malaysia

Actor R Madhavan with his son Vedaant.

With his son Vedaant Madhavan winning five gold medals in swimming at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, actor R Madhavan is beaming with pride and happiness.

Sharing his joy and happiness, the actor posted his son's image on Instagram and wrote that "With God's grace and all your good wishes, Vedaant gets 5 golds for India (50 m, 100m, 200m, 400 m, and 1500m) with 2 PB's at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023, held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. I am elated and very grateful."

Soon after R Madhavan shared the post, his industry friends, followers, and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

This is not the first time Vedaant has won big at any tournament; he has been on a winning streak for the last few years and has won many medals and prestigious tournaments.

In the month of February this year, Vedaant, who represented Team Maharashtra at the Khelo India 2023 tournament, won five gold medals and two silver medals at the tournament.

Last year in July, Vedaant broke the national junior swimming record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships and won the 1500-metre freestyle swimming competition.