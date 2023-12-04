Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta Shares 'Best Advice' From Her Boss During Pregnancy

Since being shared, her post has amassed over 41,000 views on the platform.

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), took to X, formerly Twitter, and spoke about pregnancy, maternity leave and difficulties faced by women. She said that she received the "best advice" from her boss during that time. In a video posted on the microblogging platform, Ms Gupta detailed her experience while speaking to the founder of Bombay Shaving Company Shantanu Deshpande. "We never discussed how long I was going to go on maternity leave. He never asked me, it just happened, there's enough trust," she said.

Ms Gupta stated that her boss told her that pregnancy is a big event in the life of a woman. "Six months is a big event, a pregnancy is a big event in the life of a woman personally but six months is not a big event in a career. It cannot be."

The executive added that her boss asserted that being a mother will make her a better leader. According to her, motherhood is still a taboo subject and is avoided in the workplace. Further, she said that a lot of women may experience miscarriages and cope with them alone because it is frowned upon in society.

Ms Gupta wrote in the caption, "I know of very few women who aren't nervous about how pregnancy and motherhood will happen, with work alongside. I was too, and I received the best advice from my boss. Here it is. Among many interviews, the last 30 mins of this one are truly special. Beyond the work life balance question, the we spoke on the really tricky aspects of becoming a mom, the social stigma around miscarriage, and the most difficult fourth trimester."

Since being shared, her post has amassed over 41,000 views on the platform.

"I love how clearly you encourage about motherhood and people should also think about its important aspect of life just like they thinking about career break for any degree," said a user.

"Heard this podcast today, very powerful. Appreciate you talking about topics that hv too much stigma around them. When leaders talk about such topics, it helps in building empathy," added a person.

A third said, "True leader."