'Earth Usage Fee' On Online Purchases Sparks Backlash Against Patagonia

American outdoor clothing giant Patagonia has triggered widespread debate after introducing an "earth usage fee" on online purchases, a move aimed at reducing excessive product returns and their environmental impact, according to South China Morning Post.

The policy, rolled out on March 30, applies exclusively to orders placed through its store on Tmall, a major e-commerce platform operated by Alibaba Group. The initiative comes in response to soaring return rates, particularly during China's annual Double 11 shopping festival, where nearly 70 per cent of Patagonia's shipped orders were returned last year, as per the news report.

Under the new system, customers are charged 15 yuan (around Rs 170) for the first item and 5 yuan for each additional product. The fee is refunded if customers keep their purchases, but not if items are returned for reasons unrelated to quality. Buyers must also bear return shipping costs.

Patagonia says the initiative is part of its environmental commitment, noting that shipping and returns during peak sale periods generated hundreds of tonnes of carbon emissions. The company has pledged to donate the proceeds to 1% for the Planet, a global environmental initiative it has supported for decades.

However, the move has sparked backlash on Chinese social media, with critics arguing that brands should address the root causes of high returns-such as misleading product images, rather than shifting responsibility onto consumers. Others questioned whether charging customers aligns with genuine sustainability goals.

The controversy highlights a broader challenge for the online fashion industry, where high return rates-often driven by sizing issues, styling expectations, and lenient return policies, continue to pose both financial and environmental concerns.