Drake Gets Custom Necklace With 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds

Canadian rapper Drake has added a new piece of bling (a necklace) to his collection that has all the diamonds he thought about giving women but didn't. This was shared by jewelry designer Alex Moss on Instagram. He captioned the video as "New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it." He further informs that the necklace has diamonds extracted from 42 engagement rings totaling 351.38 carats.

The video further mentions that creating the necklace was "an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection." The clip then moves on to close-up shots of the 42 diamonds. "This monumental work of art was created with 351.38 carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold."

The voiceover in the video further added, "Each stone meticulously set, utilizing the eagle claw technique. 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did. A true wonder of the jewelry world. Presented by Alex Moss New York and Drake."

Watch the video here:

One user commented, "The thought process behind this is so Drake."

"You could have just handed the stones to him, this is just stones set," said another person.

"Now that's what you call an art piece," added a third.

Drake wore the necklace to rapper Lil Baby's birthday concert at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday, December 9. He's been linked to Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, Julia Fox, and Rihanna in the past.