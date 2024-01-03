'Don't Take It For Granted': Suniel Shetty's New Year Post On Good Health And Fitness

The post has accumulated more than 230 comments and over 3,500 likes.

Actor and businessman Suniel Shetty is an avid social media user. He consistently imparts valuable insights to his LinkedIn followers, drawing from his extensive experience in the film industry and various businesses. Now, in a recent LinkedIn post, Mr Shetty emphasised the importance of good health and fitness. "Only remember, while you're giving it your all at work, what you owe to your family and yourself, is good health. Don't take it for granted," the actor wrote in the post.

Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Shetty wished his followers the best for 2024. "2024 is going to be a great year for our country, and I genuinely expect that many of you here on Linkedin will play a huge role in taking our country and our economy forward," he wrote.

"I have no doubt that there are many of us here who've made plans and resolutions to be healthier this year. For those that have, I'll say you've done the most important thing you needed to - acknowledge the need for change," the actor added.

Take a look below:

However, Mr Shetty acknowledged that the "problem" lies in the execution, which is the reason why most people give up on their fitness goal once the initial excitement has worn off.

"There are 2 major issues as I see them. 1, we don't plan the process well enough, and 2, we expect results overnight. Like wealth creation, health and fitness work best through compounding. I've said this before - there's no magic diet or extraordinary routine. You just need to keep at it, and turn up everyday," the actor wrote.

"Look for progress, not perfection. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2024!" he concluded.

Mr Shetty shared the post just a few hours back and since then it has accumulated more than 230 comments and over 3,500 likes.

"Your life and journey is inspiring. Who better to advocate a good health and routine on new year than you.. Over the years, I have made my health goals less stringent and more adaptable as people miss the trick by being too stringent and not thinking on alternatives. If you don't get an hour, use 30 mins for a Yoga or Meditation or some light cardio/weight at home... but do something and don't try hard to find an excuse.. For this year, I am aiming for 2 days of Yoga/weight and 3 days of a sports or running and I am sorted," commented one user.

"I agree with you that the key to success lies in planning, consistency, and understanding the power of compounding in both wealth and health," expressed another. " your very first sentence did the job...and how! "If you want something you've never had, you should be willing to do something you've never done," added another.