Donald Trump Announces NFTs Of Himself: How To Buy And Get Dinner With Former US President

The former US President dressed as a superhero with a "Trump Champion" belt.

Many international media outlets in the past have mocked former US President Donald Trump for his views and opinions by making comics and cartoon characters on him. However, this time around, the former President joined their league not to poke fun but to launch his digital trading card business.

Mr Trump's "major announcement" was teased by a superhero-themed video on his social media platform- Truth Social and it sparked a swirl of speculation on Wednesday. It was later revealed by the President himself that he is launching an online store to sell $99 digital trading cards of himself in various avatars- a superhero, an astronaut, an Old West sheriff and a series of other figures.

According to a report in the New York Post, citing his announcement from Truth Social (available to US users only) Mr Trump will be seen with a chiselled chest wearing a cape, triumphantly riding an elephant, and wearing a dapper James Bond-style tuxedo.

In the video, which has been shared by several accounts on Twitter, the former US President, said, "Hello everyone, this is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time - better than Lincoln, better than Washington, with an important announcement. I'm doing my first official Donald J. Trump NFT collection."

He then urged his followers and fans to buy the Donald Trump digital trading tokens, which he described as "much like a baseball card" priced at $99 each. He unveiled the collection with a photo of himself dressed as a superhero, complete with cape and "Trump Champion" belt.

Mr Trump continues, "Would make a great Christmas gift. Don't Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!" He described the NFTs as containing "really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and career," and that purchasing one is a ticket to "a very exclusive community."

As per Collect Trump Cards, the official website of the trading cards, prizes include individual Zoom call with the President, exclusive dinner in Miami, a meet and greet with Mr Trump in his luxurious private Palm Beach resort, private meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, hand signed memorabilia, golf session with the President and your friends etc.

The website further mentions that if a person buys 45 trading cards, they will be "guaranteed a ticket to a dinner with the President."