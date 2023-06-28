Doctors Mistook Teen's Ovarian Cancer For Pregnancy Despite Deteriorating Health

Halle Pollard had stage four ovarian cancer.

A teenager went to her doctor complaining of exhaustion, back pain, and weight loss. Despite her incapacitating symptoms, physicians first thought she was pregnant, but she actually had stage 4 cancer.

Doctors, according to 15-year-old Halle Pollard, initially didn't believe her. However, an ultrasound report revealed the reality, and medical professionals discovered that Halle truly had stage 4 ovarian cancer.

According to The Metro, Halle, now 19, first started presenting with agonising back pain in January 2019. She says she visited the GP four times but was told she had sciatica or a UTI.

"I knew I wasn't pregnant. I was only 15, and I knew it was impossible. I lost a lot of weight, was constantly tired, couldn't go to the toilet, and had constant headaches and fatigue," Halle explained.

"I also couldn't drink much. All of this was abnormal. My back pain was so horrendous I couldn't sit, lie down, or walk," she said.

"The tests showed I was heavily pregnant," Halle said. And while she explained that this couldn't be the case, Halle says no one believed her.

"They thought I was lying or in denial," she says.

"I was scared about what my mom and dad would think-that they would believe the doctors.

"Thankfully, my mom believed me the whole time."

Next, Halle was taken for a scan. She says: 'When they took me for an ultrasound, Mom told them, "There's no baby in there."

The news portal further mentioned that after the ultrasound, the doctor confirmed that Halle wasn't actually pregnant, but the truth was much more sinister. Halle actually had ovarian cancer, and further tests revealed it had spread to her lungs, which were riddled with tumours.