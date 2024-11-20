"Do You Sell Cars?": Elon Musk Pokes Fun At Jaguar's New Ad, Company Responds

British luxury automaker Jaguar revealed its new logo on Tuesday through a vibrant branding film. The rebranding features a diverse cast of models dressed in bold, techno-inspired outfits, showcasing the brand's modernised aesthetic. The ad focuses on futuristic visuals, abstract concepts, and bold taglines like "live vivid," "delete ordinary," and "break moulds." However, the launch surprisingly didn't showcase any of Jaguar's iconic luxury vehicles, leaving internet users puzzled. Among other social media users, billionaire Elon Musk also ridiculed Jaguar's new ad for lacking cars. He tweeted, "Do you sell cars?"

Jaguar responded with a witty invitation to a Miami event, hinting at a potential upcoming reveal. "Yes. We'd love to show you. Join us for a cuppa on 2nd December. Warmest regards, Jaguar," the carmaker replied.

See the tweet here:



The ad and rebrand are part of Jaguar's shift toward an electric vehicle (EV) future. By 2025, Jaguar aims to offer an entirely electrified model range, with plans to phase out internal combustion engines. The new logo, stylized as "JaGUar," features seamlessly blended upper and lower case characters.

"It is a powerful celebration of modernism – geometric form, symmetry and simplicity – demonstrating the unexpected by seamlessly blending upper and lowercase characters in visual harmony," the automaker stated of its new logo.

However, internet users noted that the ad lacked substance and was overly focused on style, drawing ridicule across social media. Viewers were left scratching their heads, questioning if Jaguar was selling luxury vehicles or auditioning for a fashion show. One user wrote, "Umm where are the cars in this ad? Is this for fashion?

Another commented, "Ummm hello. I am currently a Jag owner and this is beyond ridiculous. Where are the cars? Isn't that what you do? This will cause me to not go forward with y'all when it's time to trade mine in. What a joke you've become."

A third said, "Bye Jaguar, it was nice knowing you, to think, you were once the pinnacle of British motor engineering."