Diane Delano, 'Northern Exposure' And 'Popular' Star, Dies At 67 After Cancer Battle

Hollywood actress Diane Delano, celebrated for her roles in 'Northern Exposure', 'Popular', and 'The Wicker Man', passed away from cancer on December 13 at her home in Sherman Oaks, CA. She was 67, according to Deadline.

Delano gained widespread recognition for portraying Officer Barbara Semanski on CBS's Northern Exposure, which aired for six seasons from 1990 to 1995. She also starred as Nurse Roberta "Bobbi" Glass on Ryan Murphy's WB series 'Popular' (1999-2001) and played Sister Beech in the 2006 film 'The Wicker Man'.

Born in Los Angeles on January 29, 1957, Delano began acting at six.

Over her extensive career, she made appearances in numerous popular television shows, including Mom, Mike & Molly, Everwood, Days of Our Lives, Desperate Housewives, Six Feet Under, Monk, Good Girls, Zoey 101, 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men, and General Hospital.

In addition to live-action roles, Delano was a prolific voice actress, lending her talents to series such as Rugrats, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Teen Titans, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, American Dad!, and Ben 10.

"When Diane entered any room, you knew she was there! She was full of life and loved being an actor. She will be missed," her representative, Sevier, told People.

Delano received several accolades during her career, including an Indie Series Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the TV film 'Fumbling Through Pieces'. She also won the Best Ensemble Prize for her work in 'Relish' at the Los Angeles Film Awards in 2019.

Her friend, Stepfanie Kramer, said of Delano in a statement to Deadline: "She was big and bold and brought her sharp wit and perfect comic timing to every role. Her earthy and raucous presence enabled her always to own the room. She was one of a kind."

"Diane was destined to thrive within the entertainment industry," said her cousin Rick Sparks. "Our grandfather, Myrtland Vivian LaVarre, was a New York stage actor who was convinced by Cecil B. DeMille to change his name to 'John Merton' and move his wife Esther and their six children out to Hollywood. Eventually, the entire family became working professionals in various aspects of the studio system. Uncle Lane Bradford would take Diane and her cousins often to watch him film.

"Although it was in her DNA, I believe those early studio visits cemented Diane's love for a life within the industry."