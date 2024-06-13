Diabetic Employee Claims She Was Fired Over Medical Emergency, Internet Asks Her To Sue Boss

She also shared screenshots of the chat exchange with her boss on the social platform.

These days, several employees have been sharing accounts of their professional lives on social media, including the challenges they face at their workplaces. Recently, a woman took to Reddit and claimed that her boss fired her over a medical emergency, and even sent her belongings to her home. To validate her claims, the employee, who goes by ''Hellokittypityparty'', shared screenshots of the chat exchange with her boss on the social platform.

The woman, who is a diabetic, explained that she had to take time off work because her blood sugar was dangerously high. However, her boss sent her a text saying that she "didn't think that training would work out" for her. The boss then informed her that she packed a few of the women's belongings that were left at the workplace, and dropped them off at her home.

Stunned at the text, the woman sent her a long message that read, ''I didn't realise that a dangerous night of bloodsugars so high they could've put me in a hospital bed would be the end of working there, so yeah, I guess training is a no-go, but I won't pretend to appreciate the gesture of dropping off my things as I think it's quite likely that you simply can't face the gross decision of firing somebody over a medical emergency, let alone look me in the eye afterwards.''

The employee also claimed that she would have sent a doctor's note if it was required.

''If you had requested, I could have supplied a doctor's note, or even just sent photos of my glucose readings if my state of health was simply too unbelievable for you to process. It's rather sad that you guys were so kind for such a short period; a mask typically is capable of lasting longer, especially since I wasn't even on the schedule today; I volunteered to come in and then happened to have an emergency,'' she further wrote.

Here's the full post:

The post has gone viral, with many users shocked at her employer's insensitive and hard-hearted approach. Some also urged her to take legal action.

One user wrote, ''As a diabetic on insulin myself, I would sue her a**. Diabetics are a protected group under the ADA (Americans with disabilities act).''

Another commented, ''Unsurprising but unacceptable. Really doesnt matter if youre on your death bed, companies could care less about anyone but their bottom line.''

A third said, ''As a type one as well, I would immediately be in touch with a law firm. They fired you over a disability.'' A fourth added, ''You seriously should take legal action. Absolutely no excuse for that. Hope you're doing better now.''