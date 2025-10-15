Dhanteras 2025: Top 7 Investment Options To Consider On This Auspicious Day

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, observed on the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar, marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. In 2025, it falls on Saturday, October 18. The day, dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, is considered highly auspicious for making new purchases and investments, especially those linked to wealth and prosperity. Traditionally, people buy gold, silver, or utensils on this day, but modern Dhanteras investment trends have expanded to include a range of financial and tangible assets.

Here are the top investment options to consider this Dhanteras:

1. Gold and Silver:

Buying gold and silver remains the most popular tradition. You can choose between physical forms such as coins, bars, or jewellery, or opt for digital gold, gold ETFs, or Sovereign Gold Bonds, which offer safety and ease of investment without storage hassles.

2. Fixed Deposits:

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are considered safe and stable. If you're looking for guaranteed returns over a period of time, this is a good option, especially for conservative investors or for diversifying your portfolio.

3. Mutual Funds and SIPs:

Investing in mutual funds via a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) on Dhanteras can be a good way to begin your wealth creation journey. Equity, debt, or hybrid funds can be chosen based on your risk appetite.

4. Stock Market:

Dhanteras is an opportune time to begin investing in shares of fundamentally strong companies. Many investors consider this a symbolic start to long-term wealth building through equity markets.

5. Real Estate:

While it may require a larger budget, purchasing property or even investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is seen as a way to grow wealth over time.

6. Digital Assets:

For tech-savvy and high-risk investors, cryptocurrencies or digital collectibles (like NFTs) may be attractive, though these come with significant volatility and should be approached with caution.

7. Health and Life Insurance:

Dhanteras is also a good time to secure your family's future by investing in comprehensive health or life insurance policies, an often-overlooked but essential financial move.