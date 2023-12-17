'Despite Spending Money, I Feel Richer': Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta On Her Last Day At Shark Tank

Season 3 of Shark Tank India will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted a video from her last day on the sets of Shark Tank India. Ms Gupta said that she feels richer despite spending money on budding entrepreneurs and their start-ups. Sharing a video on X, Ms Gupta said, "Even though I have invested money, I feel like I am going back a lot richer in friendships with all the amazing Sharks, in learning from entrepreneurs who have come here across the length and breadth of India, especially young entrepreneurs." Ms Gupta was wearing a rupee-shaped brooch on a lavender-coloured saree and jacket, which caught the attention of several internet users.

"And it's a wrap. Why despite spending some money, I feel richer leaving the sets of @sharktankindia. A place that makes you feel optimistic about India," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Since being shared, her post has amassed over 17,000 likes.

"Congrats for being part of Shark Tank. We always percieve you as our SHARP TANK who has always motivated us & thronged us with positive vibrations," said a user.

"Looking forward to this season! Big fan!" remarked a person.

A third added, "Would be exciting to watch you."

Last month, Ms Gupta announced that she was joining the show and stated that she was "super excited about it". ''Founded a company. Building another one. And investing in many others that are building the India of tomorrow. Love everything about entrepreneurship and want to do everything to cheer for those who are building this country. This weekend at Shark Tank India is just about that. Super excited to learn, share, and be part of the magic of new," she said. She also clarified that her investments in Shark Tank will be in a personal capacity.

Shark Tank is a reality show where startups seek investment from established businessmen. The first season of Shark Tank India premiered in December 2021, followed by its second season in January 2023.

Shark Tank India season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA.

