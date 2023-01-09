Despite Prince Harry's Claims In His Memoir, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says He Is 'Proud' Of Royal Family

Prince Harry's book, 'Spare', is due to be published on Tuesday.

Despite the string of revelations made by Prince Harry in his forthcoming memoir, 'Spare', British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the royal family as an institution to be "proud" of.

Prince Harry's book, which is due to be published on Tuesday, has been the subject of headlines for days after excerpts were leaked detailing personal details of his love life, drug-taking and rifts within his family. In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex has even reportedly claimed that his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him during an argument in 2019.

Now, talking about the highly publicised book, and when asked whether the public can still have faith in the royal institution, UK PM Rishi Sunak told the BBC, "I think the public like me have enormous regard for the royal family, they're deeply proud of them. I certainly am, it's one of the things I'm most proud of when I think about what It is to be British."

"When I get to go around the world and champion Britain as an amazing country with so many things that can be proud of, our institutions including the royal family are one of those," Mr Sunak added.

When asked if the royals have been damaged by Prince Harry's allegations, the UK PM stated, "In general I wouldn't get into talking about the royal family but it's something that I'm proud of and I think the country is proud of. We saw that last year very movingly multiple times and I'm confident we'll see it this year with King Charles' coronation, which will be another fantastic occasion for the country to come together and celebrate something that's special about Britain."

Meanwhile, coming back to Prince Harry's memoir, in his book, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, encouraged him to wear the Nazi fancy dress uniform that sparked outrage in 2005. The former royal even acknowledged having killed 25 people during his military service in Afghanistan.

Further, Prince Harry admitted to using cocaine on several occasions as a teenager, saying he was "willing to try almost everything to alter the pre-established order". He also wrote about his father King Charles. He recalled that King Charles told Princess Diana after Harry's birth that she has now given him both an "Heir" and a "Spare" and now his work is done.