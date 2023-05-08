'Delicate Dumping' Is The New Break-Up Trend Taking Over Social Media. Here's What It Is

Move over 'Situationship', 'Delicate Dumping' is the new toxic dating trend

After 'ghosting', 'situationship' and 'cobwebbing', a new dating term which has popped up is 'Delicate dumping'. It is a new toxic breakup trend that you should be aware of.

"It's the cowardly approach to ending a relationship, slowly retreating to avoid difficult conversations, or even ghosting," said Emma Hathorn, who works for a dating service, told Metro.

What is Delicate Dumping?

It is a situation in which one individual falls out of love with their partner but does not express his/her genuine feelings right away. Instead, they use a strategy to escape. It is when someone stops investing their energy and emotions into the future of the relationship. They are still committed, they have just stopped trying to put in any effort.

The term is similar to quiet quitting.

"Somebody would choose delicate dumping over straight-up honesty if they can't handle confrontation," Emma Hathorn, dating expert at Seeking, tells Metro. She added, "It is the lazy way to break up with someone without looking like the guilty party. It's the easy way out, but ultimately it isn't the kindest way to end a relationship; it's childish."

The dating expert shared that if you notice a 180 in the way your partner is treating you, whether that's how they text you or their willingness to plan dates, it could be a sign that they're delicately dumping you.

Another sign is the inability to commit to future plans with you, whether a holiday, a friend's wedding or a party a few months down the line.

The dating expert suggests that you should take control of the situation.



