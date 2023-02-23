'Delhi Airport Is Actually Punjab Airport': Ashneer Grover In Viral Tweet

The former Shark Tank India judge further said that Delhis Terminal 3 needs a total overhaul

Queues are a usual scene at airports in India and flyers have to almost wait for an hour to pass the security check. A similar situation was recently faced by entrepreneur-investor Ashneer Grover at the Delhi airport.

Taking to Twitter, the former BharatPe co-founder shared that he had to wait for 30 minutes before he was able to enter the airport. The former Shark Tank India judge further said that Delhi's Terminal 3 needs a total overhaul, and gave some suggestions to the Delhi airport to expedite the checking process. He suggested introducing different gates for international and business travellers and removing the triple checks between the boarding gate and flight.

His tweet reads, "Delhi airport T3 needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter the airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at the gate to check ticket/id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !)".

Continuing with his suggestions, he wrote, ''3) Please start flights to US / Canada / UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources.''

See the tweets here:

3) Please start flights to US / Canada / UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) February 23, 2023



The official Twitter handle of Delhi Airport thanked Ashneer Grover after the entrepreneur shared a list of suggestions to improve the passenger experience.

“Dear Ashneer, We thank you for taking the time to share your experience and valuable feedback. Currently, DigiYatra is only deployed for domestic travellers as per govt guidelines. We would like to apprise you that we have dedicated checkpoints for domestic and international passengers such as terminal entrances, and security & immigration counters (or International passengers), available for business class passengers.''

International passengers such as terminal entrance, security & immigration counters (or International passengers), available for business class passengers. As you are aware, Immigration is a sovereign function across the world and as the Airport operator we regularly (2/4) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 23, 2023

“We would like to assure you that passenger satisfaction is always paramount for us and we always work upon the suggestions in a constructive manner to improve the passenger experience. Looking forward to your understanding and continued support. We wish to serve you better in future,” the tweet further read.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is India's largest airport and has three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.