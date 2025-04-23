Death Of Former Child Actress Sophie Nyweide Under Investigation For Possible Foul Play

The death of former child actress Sophie Nyweide, known for her role in the 2014 film Noah, is under investigation by police in the US state of Vermont, with authorities not ruling out the possibility of foul play, the New York Post reported.

The 24-year-old was found unresponsive on a riverbank in Bennington on April 14 around 4 am, near a local high school, according to US media reports. She was declared dead at the scene.

Bennington Police Department officials confirmed to TMZ that the investigation remains open and "will consider a range of possible causes, including foul play." The final autopsy and toxicology reports are still awaited from the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Nyweide was reportedly with a man at the time of her death, who is said to be cooperating with police. Authorities have clarified that he is neither a suspect nor a person of interest at this time.

Her family confirmed the young actress's passing on Tuesday, sharing an emotional tribute in her online obituary. The note described her as a "kind and trusting girl," who struggled silently with trauma and mental health challenges.

"Sophie wrote and drew voraciously... her art and writings were roadmaps of her pain," the obituary said. "She self-medicated to cope with the shame and trauma she carried... and rejected treatment that might have helped her."

Sophie Nyweide began her acting career as a child, appearing in Bella (2006) and Margot at the Wedding (2007), as well as an episode of Law & Order. Her mother, Shelly Gibson, was also an actress known for roles in All My Children and St. Elsewhere.

"She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe space for her," the family's statement read.

"May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better," the tribute concluded.