Daniel Radcliffe Makes Documentary About His Paralysed 'Harry Potter' Stunt Double

The documentary debuts in November.

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe has produced a documentary about his 'Harry Potter' stunt double, who was paralysed while filming the blockbuster film. According to The Guardian, David Holmes worked closely with Mr Radcliffe on the 'Harry Potter' films until he sustained a spinal injury during filming for 'The Deathly Hollows: Part 1' in January 2009. Taking to Instagram, the gymnast from Essex, UK, announced the news about the "secret project" with Mr Radcliffe, which he says has taken four years. The HBO documentary, titled 'The Boy Who Lived', will feature interviews from both as well as footage from Mr Holmes' stunts.

"Being a stuntman was my calling in life, and doubling Harry was the best job in the world. In January 2009, I had a stunt rehearsal accident that changed my life forever. This film tells the story of not just my achievements in front of camera, but also the challenges I face every day, and my overall attitude to life after suffering a broken neck," Mr Holmes wrote on Instagram.

Take a look below:

"In the turbulent world, we find ourselves living in right now, I would like to quote Harry: 'We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided,'" the stunt double further added. He also thanked medical staff, as well as 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling and Mr Radcliffe for their support.

Mr Holmes also wrote about Mr Radcliffe in his post. He said that they were both "immensely proud of our time on the 'Harry Potter' films, and the joy and comfort it brings to audiences around the world on a daily basis".

The documentary is titled 'David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived'. It debuts in November. It is executive produced by Daniel Radcliffe and directed by British filmmaker Dan Hartley.

According to HBO, the film reflects universal themes of living with adversity, growing up, and forging identities in an uncertain world. As per The Guardian, the forthcoming movie will feature candid personal footage shot over the last decade, behind-the-scene material from Mr Holmes' stunt work, scenes from his current life, and intimate interviews with Mr Holmes, Mr Radcliffe, and others.

"The film is a coming-of-age story of stuntman David Holmes, a prodigious teenage gymnast from Essex, England, who is selected to play Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double in the first 'Harry Potter' film when Daniel is just 11," the official synopsis from HBO said.

