'Couldn't Just Stop:' Cambodian Athlete Goes Viral For Finishing 5,000 Metre Race In Rain

A Cambodian runner who continued her 5,000-metre race in pouring rain has gone viral on social media. A clip showing Bou Samnang's dedication and herculean effort was posted by a number of handles on Twitter, including The Olympic Games. It has been viewed close to 700,000 times with social media users praising her spirit to "never give up". The feat was achieved at Southeast Asian Games earlier this month despite being the last one on the track when a torrential downpour started.

Nothing was going to stop Cambodia's Bou Samnang 🇰🇭 from finishing the women's 5,000 metre race at the #SEAGames. pic.twitter.com/iVMxwqVrFQ — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 9, 2023

Speaking to olympics.com, Ms Samnang said she was aware of rain in the forecast but didn't know it was going to rain that much.

"It was very rainy and very windy and the thunder and the lightning I heard and saw as well," the athlete said about the May 8 race. The video of the event started gaining traction and soon became viral.

The 20-year-old got emotional after completing the race, which was won by Thi Oanh of Vietnam who crossed the finish line six minutes before her.

"It was important for me to finish the race because of the crowd support that I had and also that I was representing Cambodia. I couldn't just stop the race even though I had the right to," Ms Samnang said.

Suffering from anaemia, the athlete admitted she was not feeling well that day.

"Usually in those cases I could have left it where it was, but yes it was important for me as I was representing Cambodia to see the race through," said Ms Samnang.

For 90 seconds, she was alone on the track.

After the video of her race went viral, Ms Samnang has been receiving praise on social media and fan from all over the world.

"She is a winner in my book. Heart of a Champion!" one Twitter user said while commenting on the video tweeted by The Olympic Games. "Well done gurl... keep it up!" said another.

"Yes because even if you are last, you are still an athlete giving your best - and no one can diminish this," a third user commented.

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that the athlete would get $10,000 as a reward for her determination, reported NPR. Ms Samnang also received praise from Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni.