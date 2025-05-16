Flying Taxis Could Soar At LA 2028 Olympics, Helping Spectators Dodge Traffic

Spectators at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 might be able to escape the city's notorious traffic and travel in style, if the organisers are able to manage the bureaucratic hassle. A fleet of flying taxis could be seen in the LA skyline, chauffuring the spectators after LA28, the committee charged with planning the city's third Summer Games, announced Archer Aviation as the official air taxi provider for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, scheduled to take place between July 14 and July 30, 2028.

As per Archer Aviation, its vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) 'Midnight' flying taxi can carry up to four passengers, with trips around the Los Angeles area expected to take between 10 and 20 minutes.

Archer's planned network includes vertiports at key locations such as:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Orange County

Santa Monica

Hollywood Burbank

Long Beach

Van Nuys

Though Archer Aviation is yet to be certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the company is hoping to begin its LA network operations by as early as 2026.

"We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America," company CEO Adam Goldstein said in a statement.

"There's no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games. I can't wait to see Midnight flying passengers over Los Angeles, emblazoned with the Team USA logo and the Olympic Rings and Paralympic Agitos."

Passengers could call for the flying taxis the same way they would order an Uber, through an app on their phone. Since Uber offers helicopter services in major cities like New York, Archer is aiming to keep pricing competitive as well.

This is not the first instance when the idea of flying taxis at a quadrennial event has been proposed. Similar plans were in place for the Paris Olympics 2024, but Europe's air safety agency did not certify the flying taxis for commercial use.