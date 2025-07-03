Flying Taxis Are Here: Dubai Tests First Piloted Aircraft

Dubai has completed the first piloted test flight of all-electric vehicle takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxis, and early results are promising. As part of the trial conducted at a specially designated desert site by Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), the plane lifted off vertically, transitioned to wing-borne cruise, and then made a vertical touchdown at the landing pad.

Despite the extreme heat conditions, over 43 degrees Celsius, the aircraft flew smoothly, and the ACs inside worked well.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, was among the notable UAE leaders at the trial, as per Gulf News.

US-based Joby Aviation, the company behind the four-passenger S4 air taxi, has signed a six-year deal with Dubai's RTA to give exclusive rights to run air taxis in the area. Joby Aviation founder JoeBen Bevirt said, "We're grateful for the support and collaboration of our partners in Dubai, and we're proud to be working together to bring our air taxi service to the UAE."

The air taxi has a range of up to 160 km and can reach speeds of around 320 kmph. The introduction of air taxis in Dubai is likely to reduce travel time. A journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, which usually takes 45 minutes by road, would take just 10-12 minutes by air taxi.

The vehicle is designed to carry one pilot and four passengers per flight. It is fully electric and significantly quieter than a helicopter. Vertiports are under construction at key hubs such as Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Marina.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said, "The air taxi service is part of RTA's efforts to embrace future transportation technologies and enhance sustainable mobility solutions. The aerial taxis will revolutionise mobility in Dubai, turning a 45-minute trip into a 10-minute journey with zero emissions."

The air taxi service is expected to roll out in the first quarter of 2026.