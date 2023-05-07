Anand Mahindra Congratulates King Charles, Says 'You Will Be Remembered For...'

Mr Mahindra has been working with Charles on The Sustainable Markets Initiative.

After the coronation of Britain's King Charles, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a heartfelt note congratulating the monarch. Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairman, who has been working with Charles on The Sustainable Markets Initiative, shared that the 74-year-old would be remembered as an individual and not just for the crown.

"I would wager that what you will be remembered for more than your crown, is what has always set you apart as an individual: Your longstanding & unwavering commitment to a sustainable future for all," Mr Mahindra said. "I'm confident that you will still find the time to pursue your passion for the planet. I look forward to continuing to work with you on @TheSMI Congratulations Your Majesty on your Coronation," he added.

On Saturday, King Charles became the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London. His wife, Camilla, was crowned as monarch immediately after.

Around 2,000 guests, including foreign leaders and global royalty, attended the lavish event, which marked the religious confirmation of Charles' accession following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

"I come not to be served, but to serve," Charles said in his first prayer after reaching the Abbey.

Celebrations are continuing on Sunday as well, with thousands of street parties and lunches planned ahead of a star-studded concert. According to the BBC, around 50,000 coronation lunches are expected to take place in the United Kingdom and across the world.

The Coronation Concert is also set to take place at Windsor Castle. There will also be musical favourites from a world-class orchestra and a joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.