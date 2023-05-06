In Pics: Britain's 1st Coronation In 70 Years

King Charles III was on Saturday crowned monarch of the United Kingdom.

Charles III on Saturday was crowned the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey following his anointment, in a lavish coronation ceremony. His wife, Camilla, was crowned as monarch immediately after. Around 2,300 guests, including foreign leaders and global royalty, are attending the event, which is the religious confirmation of Charles's accession following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the ST Edward's Crown on Charles' head during the ceremony. The crown was made for King Charles II in the 17th century and is only worn when the monarch is crowned.

"I come not to be served, but to serve," Charles said in his first prayer after reaching the Abbey. "We are here to crown a King, and we crown a King to serve," the Archbishop opened his sermon with."The King of Kings, Jesus Christ, was anointed not to be served, but to serve. He creates the unchangeable law that with the privilege of power comes the duty to serve," he added.

Prince William also made a pledge of loyalty to King Charles. Prince Harry, on the other hand, arrived from the United States on Friday on a commercial flight, and was seen entering the church with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Camilla, 75, was crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby moments after Charles's own coronation as sovereign of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

The coronation is the first since 1953 and the first of a king since 1937. It is only the second to be televised and the first in colour and streamed online.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, Rishi Sunak read from the biblical book of Colossians at the coronation in keeping with the tradition of British Prime Ministers giving readings at state occasions. As one of the newer elements, the 74-year-old monarch also prayed aloud using words specially written for the occasion that reflect the"duty and privilege of the Sovereign to serve all communities".

