Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold And Silver Medals In His First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament. See Pics

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, seems to be a man of many talents. Recently, the tech tycoon competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and won gold and silver medals in the same. He took to social media to share the news alongside a photo carousel of the memorable event.

He wrote on Instagram, "Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!"

In some of the pictures, Mr Zuckerbeg is seen wearing the white training uniform while competing against the players. In another picture, he is also seen posing with a group of people.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 1.5 lakh likes and several comments.

"that's awesome, congrats," said a user.

"Honored to ref your matches. Warrior. Congratulations," said another person.

A third person commented, "Welcome to the obsession."

"Jiu Jitsu changes lives!!!! Good for you!!!" remarked another person.

It was reported last September that he had taken up mixed martial arts (MMA) training and his trainer has described him as a "silent killer" in the ring. The billionaire had posted a video on his official Instagram handle in which he is seen sparring with Khai Wu, a professional mixed martial artist and jiu-jitsu black belt. The Facebook co-founder described Mr Wu as his training partner at that time.

"You'd never expect these guys to be able to take you down. Next thing you know, they're attacking you with these extremely technical moves. You don't know this nerd is a silent killer," Mr Wu had said at that time about the tycoon.