'Commitment Is Sexy': Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Get Matching Tattoos

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez revealed that she and her husband, Ben Affleck got matching tattoos to celebrate Valentine's Day. The actress shared a slew of pictures on Instagram flaunting the tattoo, including a few throwback pictures of the couple.

JLO's new tattoo is an infinity sign with "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive, whereas Mr Affleck's new ink has two arrows crossing one another with the couple's initials.

The caption of the post reads, "Commitment Happy Valentine's Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming to #OnTheJLo soon...)"

JLO shared the post a few hours ago and so far it has amassed over 1.9 million likes and thousands of comments. A user wrote, "Love you both. So grateful for you."

Another user wrote, "Only JLO could get away with a photo like this on Valentine's Day."

"There's something about you both being drawn back together again that makes me feel love," the third user wrote.

The high-profile pair, who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie 'Gigli', embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits. Ben went on to marry his 'Alias' co-star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet (16), Seraphina (14) and Samuel (10). They finalised their divorce in 2018 and went on to date 'SNL' producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who he met on the set of their film, 'Deep Water'.

On the other hand, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced.

In May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. Jennifer revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.

In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."