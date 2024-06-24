Coffee Could Lower Risk Of Death From Sitting Too Much: Study

The benefits of coffee were only observed in those who sat a lot

A new study suggests coffee could be a surprising weapon against the health risks of a sedentary lifestyle. Researchers found that people who sat for long periods but drank coffee daily were less likely to die from various causes compared to those who didn't drink coffee, Science Alert reported.

The study, involving over 10,000 participants, is the first to explore how coffee might counteract the dangers of excessive sitting. Analysis of long-term health data revealed that coffee consumption seemed to cancel out the link between a sedentary lifestyle, heart disease deaths, and overall mortality.

Interestingly, the benefits of coffee were only observed in those who sat a lot. People with a coffee habit and a sedentary lifestyle had a lower risk of death from heart disease regardless of how much coffee they drank. Those who consumed the most coffee (over 2.5 cups daily) also had a reduced risk of overall mortality compared to non-coffee drinkers who sat for extended periods.

While the exact reason for coffee's protective effect remains unclear, previous research suggests a connection between coffee consumption and a longer, healthier life. Studies have linked caffeine to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Even decaf coffee boasts antioxidants that might improve metabolism and reduce inflammation. Some coffee components might even protect the brain from degenerative diseases.

These findings are promising, but further research is needed to understand the ideal coffee dosage for optimal health benefits. There's evidence to suggest a sweet spot - a prior study indicated that people with colorectal cancer who drank at least five cups daily had a significantly lower chance of recurrence compared to those who drank less. Interestingly, the same study found that 3-5 cups offered the greatest reduction in overall mortality, with benefits diminishing after exceeding five cups.

The researchers behind this new study acknowledge coffee's complexity and call for further investigation into this "miracle compound." The study was published in the journal BMC Public Health.