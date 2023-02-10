Church Of England To Consider Use Of Gender-Neutral Terms For God

The specifics of the Chirch of England project are unclear.

The Church of England will look into how to use gender neutral terms to refer to God in prayers. It, however, added there are no plans to abolish current services, according to a report in the BBC. The outlet further said that the issue reflects the growing awareness about the need to be conscious of the changing societal norms. Gender neutrality is an idea that policies, languages and other social institutions should avoid distinguishing roles according to people's sex or gender.

As per The Guardian, the church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the coming months. However, any potential departure from the existing rules would have to be approved by synod, the church's top decision-making body.

"After some dialogue between the two commissions in this area, a new joint project on gendered language will begin this spring," said Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the liturgical commission responsible for the matter.

"In common with other potential changes to authorised liturgical provision, changing the wording and number of authorised forms of absolution would require a full synodical process for approval," he added.

He said that the church had been exploring the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years.

The specifics of the project are unclear, The Guardian report said, giving examples such as what would replace the term Our Father in the Lord's Prayer.

Conservative critics have hit back at the suggestion with the Rev Dr Ian Paul telling the Telegraph that they would represent an abandonment of the Church's own doctrine.

"The fact that God is called 'Father' can't be substituted by 'Mother' without changing meaning, nor can it be gender-neutralised to 'Parent' without loss of meaning," he said.