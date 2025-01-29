Church Of England Bishop Of Indian Origin Accused Of Sexual Assault, Groping

John Perumbalath, the Bishop of Liverpool, has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing two women, raising concerns over the Church of England's handling of the case. However, the bishop has denied allegations of sexual assault outlined against him, according to the BBC.

According to a Channel 4 News report, Perumbalath allegedly sexually assaulted a woman multiple times between 2019 and 2023 while serving as a bishop in Essex. The allegations have cast a shadow over his leadership and the Church's disciplinary processes.

Bishop John told the BBC: "The allegations set out in this program are in relation to encounters that took place in public settings, with other people present. I have consistently denied the allegations made against me by both complainants.I have complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team.The allegations raised in Essex were also investigated by the police, who took no further action."

"Whilst I don't believe I have done anything wrong, I have taken seriously the lessons learnt through this process addressing how my actions can be perceived by others."

According to the BBC, originally from Kerala in South India, Bishop John was ordained into the Church of North India in 1994. He moved to the UK in 2001, first taking up positions in the Diocese of Rochester.

Further controversy has emerged as Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, the interim head of the Church, faces accusations of a cover-up. Reports suggest Cottrell was aware of the claims before Perumbalath's appointment as Bishop of Liverpool, yet the enthronement proceeded. The revelations have intensified scrutiny of the Church's accountability in handling misconduct allegations.