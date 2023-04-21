'Chupke Chupke This Weekend': British High Commissioner Using Bollywood Films To Learn Hindi

Alex Ellis has a list of Bollywood films to watch to improve his Hindi.

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, who is taking advantage of his stay by learning about the culture, cuisine, and languages of India, tweeted today that he had plans to see a Hindi movie this weekend.

He said that this weekend he is going to watch the Hindi film Chupke Chupke, which is directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and stars Amitabh Bacchan and Dharmendra.

In the tweet, he shared an 18-second clip from the film and wrote, "Part 2 of my Hindi film lessons: Chupke Chupke this weekend. Jokes are hard in a new language. I'm watching out for Amitabh Bacchan's lessons on botany and Dharmendra's take on English. What else?"

This initiative by him is part of the exercise he is doing to learn Hindi. A few weeks ago, Mr Ellis asked his followers which Bollywood movie to watch to improve his Hindi.

After that, he tweeted a list of recommendations he received from Twitter that included 'Sholay," 'Chupke Chupke', 'Gangs of Wasseypur, and 'Lagaan'.

Mr Eliis keeps posting interesting tweets that entertain his followers. He doesn't miss a chance to enjoy local Indian dishes and a variety of street food delicacies that the country has to offer. A foodie at heart, the high commissioner often posts pictures of himself trying famous foods in different Indian cities.

In February, he posted a photo of himself enjoying a plate of crisp dosa, sambhar, and coconut chutney in Bengaluru.

In January, the diplomat was in Mumbai, where he tried the Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream. Mr Ellis shared photos of himself eating the delicacies at an outlet called 'Bachelorr's'.