"Choking Death Trap": Historian William Dalrymple As Delhi's AQI Nears 500

Amid the severe air pollution crisis in Delhi, Scottish historian William Dalrymple highlighted the severity of the situation, saying that he has never seen anything like this in 40 years of living in the national capital. Delhi has been grappling with severe pollution in recent days, with many places crossing the 500 Air Quality Index (AQI) mark. Several people have shared their concerns over the deteriorating air quality. On Monday, Mr Dalrymple expressed his sadness over seeing "one of the most fascinating cities" in the world turn into a "choking death-trap".

Taking to X, Mr Dalrymple shared an infographic comparing the air in the national capital to smoking 40 cigarettes a day. "Just arrived back in Delhi to find the city embalmed in an all-enveloping burial shroud of pollution. Even at 2pm impossible to see 100m across the runway," he wrote in the caption. "I've never seen anything like this in forty years of living here. What a fate for the City of Djinns- still, at its best the most fascinating of cities, but currently a tragic, choking death-trap," the historian added.

Just arrived back in Delhi to find the city embalmed in an all-enveloping burial shroud of pollution. Even at 2pm impossible to see 100m across the runway.

I've never seen anything like this in forty years of living here. What a fate for the City of Djinns- still, at its best the… pic.twitter.com/F0l8SRJWTw — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) November 18, 2024

Since being shared, Mr Dalrymple's post has garnered more than 361,000 views. In the comments section, users agreed with the historian. While some lamented this deterioration in the city's air quality, others suggested moving to other places with better AQI.

"Delhi's charm is undeniable, but the current pollution levels are devastating. It's sad to witness such a vibrant city choked by the air," wrote one user. "A 'burial shroud of pollution' - terrifying description and poor Delhi, a city I always love to explore," commented another.

"It's horrendous and incredibly sad actually. I had to adjust my breathing to leave my hotel today," expressed a third user. "True, one city of India that can match any top city in the world in terms of infra, style heritage and attitude. More so unique in a developing country like India. Unfortunate that Delhi has to go through this," said a fourth user.

"A strong action is required.. Not on crackers alone but on pvt vehicles as well. Govt and organizations should reward staff using public transport," suggested one user.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, reached dangerous levels on Tuesday, as the AQI spiked to 500 in some parts. According to the Central Pollution of Control Board (CPCB) data, most of the monitoring stations in the national capital recorded an AQI of 500, placing the city in the hazardous 'severe plus' category. Several trains and flights have been delayed or cancelled as the visibility plunged due to the toxic smog in India's capital.