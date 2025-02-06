Chinese Teen Steals Mother's Jewellery Worth Rs 1.2 Crore To Buy Lip Studs

A teenager in Shanghai reportedly sold her mother's jewellery, valued at over a million yuan (equivalent to Rs 1.22 crore), for a mere 60 yuan (Rs 721). According to the South China Morning Post, she used the money to purchase lip studs and earrings.

Wang discovered her daughter, Li, had sold valuable jade bracelets, necklaces, and gemstones from their home at a local market. Li, reportedly experiencing "adolescent rebellion," mistakenly believed the jewellery was fake and sold it to a jade recycling shop.

"I had no idea why she wanted to sell it. She said she needed money that day. When I asked how much, she told me, '60 yuan.' I asked why, and she said, 'I saw someone with lip studs, and I thought they looked great. I wanted one too," Wang explained to the police. "She said that the lip stud cost about 30 yuan, and they will give me another pair of earrings for 30 yuan, so 60 yuan total."

After receiving the report, police swiftly launched an investigation, reviewing surveillance footage and coordinating with market authorities. Within hours, they located the stolen items and arranged for their return to Wang.

"The shop owner was not present that day, so we contacted them by phone and coordinated for them to visit the police station," said Officer Fan Gaojie.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion among Chinese netizens. Some social media users expressed sympathy for the teenager, arguing that her parents could have prevented the situation by providing her with pocket money. One person questioned, "If the family owns jewellery worth millions, why not give their child some spending money?"

Others, however, criticised both the theft and the parents' lack of communication with their daughter. "Giving minors pocket money to buy lip studs? As a college student, I can't support that," one user commented.

Many believe that open dialogue between parents and children is crucial to preventing such incidents. "Teenagers need to talk to their parents. Stealing from family is still theft. This is a failure in parenting, not just teenage rebellion," another person remarked, according to SCMP.

