Chinese Man Offers Rs 44,600 Reward For Lost Soft Toy, Reunites And Sheds Tears Of Joy

A Chinese man's heartwarming story is winning hearts on the internet. The man, who is said to be in his 20s, recently lost his 'toy child' companion while travelling in Spain, the South China Morning Post reported. The heartbroken man took to social media to appeal for help in finding his lost toy. He posted a missing poster online with an image of his plush sloth toy "Bread" and even offered a reward of 500 euros (Rs 44,637) for its safe return.

The incident took place on June 9 when the man was travelling on the Barcelona metro and realized that his childhood toy was missing. Suspecting that someone might have mistaken Bread for a money purse and stolen it, the man was devastated. He cancelled his plans and decided to look for Bread. Determined to reunite with his toy companion, he stayed in the Spanish city and launched an extensive search, SCMP reported.

After days of searching, a cleaner at the Sagrada Familia metro station found the toy and returned it to him. After reuniting with Bread, the man expressed his profound gratitude to the cleaner and shed tears of joy. He said, "Many people might not understand, but Bread is more important to me than my job, my degree, or my possessions."

The man shared that Bread holds special significance for him and even expressed that he wants to take the toy on trips to meet fellow sloths around the world.

The story of the Chinese man and his beloved toy is going viral on Chinese social media.

A user wrote, "I lost many beloved things in my childhood, and my parents discouraged me from spending too much effort getting them back. I learned not to get too attached."

"I really envy people like you, who can truly invest in loving and caring for something. It shows your great capacity to love," said another.