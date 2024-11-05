Chinese Man Lives With Wife, 4 Lovers In Same Building, All Unaware Of Each Other

The man convinced these women of his fabricated wealth, borrowing large sums.

The world is filled with people who struggle to maintain even one relationship, but a Chinese man has done something truly unbelievable in this digital age where spying on anyone is not difficult at all.

According to the South China Morning Post, a married man in China managed to maintain relationships with four other women, all residing in the same housing complex. Remarkably, one of these women even lived in the same building as his wife. This secret arrangement lasted over four years without any of the women discovering each other's existence, sparking astonishment across Chinese social media.

The man, known by the pseudonym Xiaojun, whose age remains undisclosed, hails from Jilin province in northeastern China. He came from a financially disadvantaged background and had dropped out of secondary school.

The man, Xiaojun, fabricated an image of himself as a wealthy heir, deceiving his wife, Xiaojia. Despite his modest family background-his mother worked as a bathhouse attendant, and his father held various part-time construction jobs-he presented a false narrative of wealthy parents who ran successful businesses. To impress Xiaojia, he often gifted her counterfeit luxury items purchased online. Soon after Xiaojia's pregnancy, the couple formalised their relationship through marriage.

Upon discovering Xiaojun's actual financial situation, Xiaojia opted not to divorce him; instead, she decided to raise their child on her own and ultimately expelled him from their home, according to SCMP.

After Xiaojia expelled him, he met Xiaohong online, borrowing 140,000 yuan from her under false pretenses. He later rented a nearby flat to live with her, even as he continued dating three other women, university students Xiaomin and Xiaoxin and nurse Xiaolan, from whom he extracted smaller sums. His schemes unravelled when Xiaoxin, suspicious, found fake cash in a bag he'd claimed held a large sum. Reporting him led police to arrest Xiaojun, revealing his deception to all.