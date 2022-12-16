Chinese Food Blogger Stabbed To Death By Rival While Livestreaming From Nepal

Mr Soujiong was rushed to National Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a horrific incident, a Chinese food blogger was stabbed to death while livestreaming from Nepal by a rival influencer, according to a report in the New York Post.

Chinese blogger Gan Soujiong, also known online as "Fatty Goes to Africa", was attacked at Indra Chowk market in Kathmandu on December 4. The outlet states that while livestreaming, he was seen walking with two of his friends when the video abruptly cut to a sequence of terrifying, high-pitched screams, uncontrolled shaking and a black screen.

The Post added that a later recording showed the blogger sitting in the middle of a street covered in blood. Another person can be heard abusing him in Chinese. It is believed that the person is 37-year-old Feng Zhengyung who was arrested on the suspicion of killing Mr Soujiong.

As per the report, the food blogger was half-lying on the ground, observing his abdomen wound and signalling for a phone - trying to ask for help from the onlookers.

Mr Soujiong was later rushed to National Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. He had wounds in his chest and stomach, the report added citing news outlet OnlineKhabar. Li, who accompanied Mr Soujiong, was also admitted to the hospital and was in a critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach.

The accused, Feng Zhengyung, was enraged with the blogger because of numerous "multiple unspecified disputes and unresolved debts." Mr Soujiong used his social media channels to promote the cuisine and cultures of other nations to his roughly 5 million Chinese fans, added the Post.