Watch: This Food Blogger Tries Jalebi With Aloo Sabzi, Internet Is Not Happy

The video shows a streetside vendor pouring hot aloo ki subzi over a jalebi.

Jalebis for Indians is an emotion. The crisp, orange-coiled jalebis are known for their unique shape and sweet taste. One can have jalebis alone or with hot milk, or with a dollop of creamy rabdi. Now, a food blogger Palak Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram handle trying a weird food fusion. She tried jalebis topped with aloo ki sabzi and it left netizens with a bad taste in their mouth.

The video shows a streetside vendor pouring hot aloo ki subzi over a jalebi. Palak tried the weird food combination and seemed to like it a bit. This weird combination is available at Oma Pehelwan in Mathura.

Along with the video, she wrote, "Tried the most weird food combo ever! Apparently, Jalebi with Aloo ki Sabzi is very famous in Mathura, Vrindavan. So I finally tried this combo from Oma Pehalwan, Mathura."

Watch the video here:

The video has collected more than 2 lakh views and several reactions. The combination of the ingredients did not tempt the foodies at all. The internet wished that they could unsee this blasphemy. A user wrote, "Omg who eats that." Another user wrote, "What combination is this."

"Stomach will get upset," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier one culinary enthusiast decided to take a step further in the fusion world and mixed chai and ice cream to get a dessert that is beyond our imagination.

Chai-flavoured ice cream roll is the new bizarre food combination going viral on the internet. The video posted on Facebook by Mi_nashikkar, shows a vendor pouring a hot cup of chai on an ice pan. He adds milk and chocolate syrup to it.

Moments later, the vendor works his magic by cutting through the mixture and creating the ice cream roll.

Featured Video Of The Day "Need Caste Census Immediately": Tejashwi Yadav Party MP On 10% Quota For Poor (EWS)