China's Young Ditch 'Hustle Culture' For 'Naked Resignations'

Social media posts illustrate a shift away from strict work cultures.

The "naked resignation"-resigning from a job without a backup plan-is an increasing trend among young Chinese professionals, according to Business Insider. This goes against the conventions of Chinese careers, where taking a gap year was not traditionally viewed as beneficial.

The news report mentioned that discussions on "two points, one line," which symbolises the tedious journey between home and work, are also highly prevalent on social media. Young workers who are fed up are posting videos on social media announcing their resignation to travel to China or elsewhere.

The "996" schedule-9 am to 9 pm, six days a week-is a common example of China's strict work culture, which is being resisted by this trend. A 28-year-old's widely shared post on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, described their resignation following a rise, with a focus on personal goals like travelling and learning English.

Popular Weibo hashtags delve deeper into the idea, discussing things like how much money should be saved, what to think about before making the leap, and even possible second occupations to pursue after taking a break. Comparable to Instagram, Xiaohongshu showcases anecdotes about life after "naked resignation." Some of these stories discuss the advantages and disadvantages, while others serve as travelogues encouraging a slower, more contented pace of life.

Experts attribute this shift to a tough job market for young graduates, with the unemployment rate for 16-24 year olds reaching 14.9% in December. The recent economic downturn and pandemic have fueled a search for meaning beyond work, evident in trends like "lying flat", signifying a rejection of traditional success narratives.

The tech sector, notorious for its "996" culture, is seeing a high number of these "naked resignations." Social media also highlights the generational divide on this issue. Older generations view gap years with suspicion, while Gen Z prioritizes self-care and exploration. A popular term among them, "drifting freely", reflects a relaxed attitude towards taking a break from the traditional career path.