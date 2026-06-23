China's 'Dog Rental' Trend Raises Concerns Over Animal Stress

A new service available in major Chinese cities is going viral for letting people rent dogs by the hour for walks, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The service has also raised questions about how it might affect the dogs. The service was launched in March on a mini-program called "Wangbu", which means "dog walk". The platform connects pet owners in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen with renters looking for short-term companionship.

According to the report, the owners list their dogs with profiles, rates, and rules. Renters then arrange pickup and return directly.

Prices range from 10 to 60 yuan (about $1.50 to $9) per hour, depending on breed and time.

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The report mentioned that a West Highland Terrier in Shenzhen goes for 45 yuan an hour and must be walked with the owner present, using only owner-provided food.

Another example is a Corgi, which is listed at 60 yuan an hour, and can be walked alone and even taken by car.

The idea is catching on with urban residents who want dog time without the full-time commitment.

As quoted in the report, a staff member remarked, "Owners who list their dogs on our platform are not willing to put their beloved pets, or anyone else, at risk. Safety is our top priority."

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But animal welfare experts are warning that frequent swaps between handlers could stress the animals.

Chen Shi, who is a vet from Wuhan, told the media outlet that such a type of service, where handlers and environments are changed frequently, might trigger anxiety, confusion and stress-related behaviours like excessive barking, hiding, or destructive habits.

Owners using the platform set rules to limit risk, but critics argue the business model itself introduces instability.

The service also sparked a buzz on the local social media. "If people just want to experience the joy of having a dog, they should volunteer at an animal shelter," one user said as quoted.