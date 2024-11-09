China Launches 'Exile Route' Experience For Tourists, Sparking Social Media Debate

The Ningguta exile tourism project has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

A unique tourism experience is being introduced in Heilongjiang province, China, where tourists can walk the back-breaking difficult routes of former exiles while wearing handcuffs and prisoner uniforms, according to South China Morning Post.

In an effort to increase tourism and revenue, the project, which is scheduled to begin in December, has generated a lot of discussion on Chinese social media.It is hoped that this creative package will significantly boost tourism numbers and revenues.

According to SCMP, Mudanjiang city, located in the southeast of Heilongjiang, was home to Ningguta, an ancient military town and one of the most renowned locations for exile.Historical records indicate that over 1.5 million people were banished to Ningguta for serious crimes during the Qing dynasty (1644-1911).

Many prisoners faced long, gruelling journeys, with many perishing along the way, while survivors were often enslaved by local officials.Ningguta gained modern notoriety through the hit historical drama Empresses in the Palace, in which Emperor Yongzheng exiles his consort's family there.

On mainland social media, this experience of ancient punishment has received a lot of attention.

"I can't wait to go to Ningguta this winter and do a 'prisoner' hike," one Weibo online observer wrote in anticipation. It sounds like a great way to relieve tension.

"It's a creative way to promote local history and culture that appeals to young people," said another.

There are conflicting views also: "Many intellectuals and patriots were forcibly exiled from Ningguta, which was a tragic location in ancient China." This behaviour is insensitive to that traumatic past.