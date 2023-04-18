Chilling Text Messages Sent Before 3 Women Were Brutally Murdered In US

It is believed the women were tortured, killed and buried on April 5.

Haunting text messages sent by a group of women who were brutally murdered on a beach trip in Ecuador have been revealed. Denisse Reyna, 19, Yuliana Macias, 21, and Nayeli Tapia, 22, were found buried in a shallow grave with their throats slit, three days after they went missing on April 4, reported New York Post.

Two of the women sent messages to loved ones suggesting they were in danger. A translation of one text read: "I feel that something is going to happen".

Macias was a singer, Tapia was a mother and Reyna was an agricultural engineering student.

According to local reports, it is believed the women were tortured, killed and buried on April 5. A group of fishermen made the grim discovery and alerted the police after they noticed a dog sniffing the ground by the Esmeraldas River near Quininde, Ecuador and smelt a foul smell.

Ecuadorean news outlet Vistazo reported that victim Tapia sent her sister a WhatsApp message with her live location and wrote, "I'm just sending you just in case" at 11:10 pm on April 4.

According to the publication, the women were found dead near the location.

The outlet further reported that hours before Reyna went missing, she texted a friend, "I feel that something is going to happen and if something happens to me, remember that I love you very much."

The women were found buried. They were tied up and their mouths were covered. There were also signs they had been tortured.

"They were young, had beach clothes, bathing suits, light clothing, shorts," Diego Velastegui of the Quininde Police told local media.

The police also retrieved a mobile phone and they are hoping it will assist in finding out what happened as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers.



