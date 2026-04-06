Children's Colourful Clothes May Have Toxic Metals, Study Finds

A recent study has found that children's colourful clothes may contain toxic metals like lead, posing a hidden health risk that parents aren't even aware of, Science Daily reported. A group of researchers tested shirts from various retailers and found that all samples exceeded the US federal safety limit for lead, with bright colours like red and yellow containing higher levels.

According to the results presented at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS), manufacturers use lead(II) acetate to fix dyes and achieve bright colours. This toxic metal can be absorbed through skin contact or ingestion.

The researchers said that children under six are most vulnerable, as they often put clothes in their mouths.

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Kamila Deavers, the project lead, now works along with undergraduate students in her chemistry lab at Marian University to identify everyday sources of heavy metal exposure.

She specifically developed an interest in analysing lead exposure when she witnessed elevated lead levels in her young daughter, which was apparently linked to toy coating.

"I started to see many articles about lead in clothing from fast fashion," Deavers said as quoted in the report. "And I realised not too many parents knew about the issue."

Notably, lead exposure can cause behavioural problems, brain and central nervous system damage, developmental delays and cognitive impairment. As per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the limit of lead use in children's products is 100-parts-per-million (ppm).

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To better understand the topic, Cristina Avello and Priscila Espinoza, who are pre-med students at Marian University, joined the study. They both were part of research presented at the American Chemical Society's Spring 2026 meeting.

"We saw that the shirts we tested were all over the allowed limit for lead of 100 ppm," said Espinoza.

"Not only are children the most vulnerable to the effects of lead, but they're also the population that is going to be putting their clothes in their mouths," Avello from Marian University explained.

The findings aimed at informing parents about the harmful effects of lead. The parents are advised to check labels for safety certifications like OEKO-TEX or opt for natural and organic fabrics.

The study also highlights the need for stricter regulations and safer alternatives in textile manufacturing.