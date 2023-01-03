Celine Dion Excluded From Rolling Stone's List Of Greatest Singers, Internet Furious

Celine Dion has not been included in Rolling Stones list along with other singers.

Rolling Stone last week released its list of 200 greatest singers of all time, but Celine Dion did not make the cut and her fans are furious. They expressed outrage on Twitter and other social media platforms, calling it a "crime against humanity". Published on the New Year's Day, the list includes names like Aretha Franklin and Rosalia, who are well-known for their standout singing. But music lovers also questioned why names like Dionne Warwick, Diana Ross and Sting have not been included.

Looking at the backlash, Rolling Stone went on the defensive.

"Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent," it said on Twitter.

Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent.https://t.co/hN41UoRGL7 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 2, 2023

But internet was not ready to accept the explanation.

"You can say whatever you want, you can say we can have our 'opinions' BUT the fact of the matter is @celinedion HAS THE TECHNIQUE, THE POWER, THE VOICE, THE HITS, & THE TRAILBLAZING CAREER," one fan said in a tweet.

"SHAME on @RollingStone. Celine Dion is one of the best singers to ever pick up a mic. She deserves better," said another.

The 54-year-old Canadian singer is among the highest paid solo artists in the history, with more than 250 million albums sold. She recently announced she is suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition preventing her from singing.

The Rolling Stones list includes artists spanning several decades, such as Kurt Cobain, The Weeknd, Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift. But fans were stunned at the ranking.

While Michael Jackson was ranked at 86, Kurt Cobain was placed at 36. American singer Barbra Streisand was ranked lower (at 147) than Taylor Swift (102).