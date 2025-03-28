CCP Reacts After YouTuber IShowSpeed Performs Backflip At The Great Wall Of China

YouTuber IShowSpeed has grabbed headlines yet again after he performed a backflip while visiting The Great Wall of China during his streaming tour in the Asian country that started in Shanghai on Monday (Mar 24). While performing a stunt at one of the seven wonders of the world may have attracted the wrath of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the opposite seems to be the reaction. China's state-run Global Times recently carried an op-ed, praising the streamer for showing a side of the country that is "rarely highlighted" by the US.

"The tour has sparked a wave of international interest, particularly among youth, who are being exposed to a side of China rarely highlighted in the US mainstream narratives," the report stated.

"Some experts said the phenomenon indicated a broader trend of digital influencers bridging cultural gaps, bringing alternative channels for foreign audiences to understand a real China," it added.

China's embassy in Washington celebrated the response to IShowSpeed's visit by posting him on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The US content creator, whose original name is Darren Watkins Jr, is known for his freestyle way of exploring countries. Speed goes live to his legion of nearly 37 million followers who witness him document his experiences and interactions with locals on an almost spontaneous basis.

As of the last update, his Shanghai stream had garnered 5.9 million views on YouTube, while his Beijing broadcast racked up 4.5 million views within hours of ending - each lasting over six hours.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the news of admiration from the CCP, social media users said Speed alone was doing more for global peace than politicians.

"Bro single-handedly making people in the US want to go visit China," said one user while another added: "Speed out here making peace between the most powerful countries in the world."

A third commented: "I have been pleasantly surprised with this whole ordeal and am glad it is bringing our countries closer together :) we could have a great friendship!"

Prior to China, Speed has completed streaming tours in Southeast Asia, South America, Europe, Australia and India. He has even met world leaders, including the prime minister of Albania. In Peru, he was briefly crowned as the mayor of the capital city of Lima after meeting the actual mayor, Rafel Lopez Aliaga.