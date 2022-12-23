Cartoonist's Claim Of Getting 'Nothing Burger' From McDonald's Divides Internet

He shared a video of him unsealing the brown bag

A US-based cartoonist and illustrator recently experimented with a 'Nothing Burger' from the fast-food chain McDonald's. Rob DenBleyker was left genuinely surprised after he received an empty wrapper from the fast food giant. The man documented his experiment on Twitter and he shared he placed an order on the food delivery platform Doordash.

Through the app, he ordered a cheeseburger with no ingredients that a regular burger consists of. He unticked mustard, ketchup, diced onions, pickle, American cheese, meat, regular bun and salt.

He then posted it on Twitter and eagerly await the order.

"This isn't even the dumbest thing I've spent $9 on," he said in a series of tweets.

Check out the tweet here:

OK let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonalds. this time nothing else in the order.



will they cancel it? deliver an empty bag? i am doing this so you don't have to pic.twitter.com/sYEgA2mqoc — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

The cartoonist also got a query on the Doordash app, which showed this message: "Restaurant is confused as to what you want on your order." He did not respond to that message.

He shared a picture of a brown paper bag that was delivered to him. The bag was empty. "They delivered an empty wrapper," he tweeted.

Not just that, he shared a video of him unsealing the brown bag and revealed that the bag had no burger inside, but just the paper wrapping of the burger. The video has amassed 1.7 million views on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said, "I tipped the dasher $6 so I effectively paid $15 for a lack of cheeseburger. capitalism is so wild."

Adding, "I've seen like three people complain about me ordering a nothing burger so lemme clarify: my local Mcdonald's pays its staff $15/hr. I am being a job creator."

In an interaction with Metro, he said that he was very happy with the results. He explained: "I was ordering lunch from Mcdonald's and noticed that inside the Doordash app you can remove ingredients from a cheeseburger until there isn't a cheeseburger anymore. 'I was curious to see what would happen if I ordered a non-existent burger."

He added, "I expected Mcdonald's to cancel the order, or assume I'm an idiot who doesn't understand delivery apps and send me a regular cheeseburger. I was genuinely surprised to not only get a wrapper but a wrapper inside a sealed paper bag! I got exactly what I paid for, which was nothing. I was so happy that everyone involved understood that I wanted nothing, and they delivered nothing. I was also a little hungry because I didn't order any lunch."

The experiment triggered a mixed reaction on Twitter. A user wrote, "Whoever packaged that put their heart and soul into folding that wrapper." Another user commented, "This is awesome! Thank you! And kudos to the McD's employees who serve us."

"Invisible edit at 7 seconds." the third user pointed out. The fourth commented, "Giant waste of time and resources."

