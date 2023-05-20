Cannes 2023: Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Makes Red Carpet Debut With Wife Priya Dagar

Aman Gupta's wife also shared more photos from the couple's "Cannes Debut'.

Aman Gupta, the co-founder of the electronic brand boAt and 'Shark Tank India' judge, made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with his wife Priya Dagar. Taking to Instagram, Mr Gupta shared a few pictures with his wife from the prestigious film festival. He penned a long caption revealing that he has become the first Indian entrepreneur to walk the red carpet of the Festival de Cannes.

"This is it. Proud to be the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival," the Shark Tank India judge wrote, adding that he had never dreamed he would walk the red carpet at Cannes, but doing so was a "surreal" experience.

"Sometimes you dream and they come true. Sometimes you don't even know what God has in store for you. I didn't dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life," Mr Gupta wrote on Instagram.

"Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I CAN , so CAN you," he added.

In a separate post, Aman Gupta's wife also shared more photos from the couple's "Cannes Debut'. She even shared glimpses from their first day at the film festival where they got the opportunity to meet American actor Michael Douglas.

Internet users were quick to shower their love and flood the comment section with compliments. "From red boAt to red carpet, you've made it big! Proud boAthead," wrote one user. "This is magical. Congratulations," said another.

A third user commented, "Finally. Not only Bollywood "celebs" and cricketers but peeps from other areas getting due recognition. We have stupid audiences. Love this. Cheers to Mr. Boatman. Killed it". A fourth added, "@festivaldecannes finally witnessed the real hero - the one who disrupted consumer electronics".

Meanwhile, Cannes 2023 has been creating a buzz amongst the solid masses. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Mrunal Thakur, many Indian celebrities have so far graced the event in style. Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta all made their Cannes debut this year.