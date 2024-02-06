Canadian Woman Built Mobile Cabin Home On The Back Of Truck To Save Rent

Her little mobile cabin is located in Coastal British Colombia

Given the cost-of-living crisis leading to a surge in house prices, it's no wonder individuals are seeking inventive methods to reduce their rental expenses. Recently, a Canadian woman named Kai has done just that by building a house on the back of a truck.

Kai who lives in the woods, often gives a tour of her cozy abode and the internet is mighty impressed by her handiwork. Her videos on TikTok accumulated 6 million views on TikTok, according to New York Post.

"I'm Kai and I live in this house I built on the back of a truck," the influencer told her 1 million followers on the platform.

Her little mobile cabin is located in Coastal British Colombia - is built on the cargo bed of a 30-year-old international 4800 with a DT466 engine, which she purportedly found on Craigslist and bought for $4,000, the media outlet reported.

Kai lives with her partner and cat and said she built the mobile house because "the rent is too damn high" where she lives.

"I live in the Pacific Northwest and anyone that lives here knows in the last couple of years with the price of inflation everything is just going to the sky," she lamented, per the Sun. "One-bedroom apartments are like 25 hundred bucks a month, it's just crazy."

"I always figured that building something like this would kind of allow me to secure housing no matter where I was," added the Canuck.

"Up above here you can see this is the bedroom loft - this is where I sleep at night," said Kai, motioning to a shingle-encircled window above the cab, in the clip. "That porthole window opens so it allows a lot of fresh air through in the summertime."

The woman claims her house will "last forever" as they are "naturally rot and insect resistant."

Her house also includes a century-old window she purchased online and an outdoor shower heated by a propane tank. An indoor shower is currently in the works as well.

The best part is that the truck is fully operational, allowing Kai to move house when she wants to live somewhere else.