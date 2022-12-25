Canada Couple Hoards 133 Decorated Pine Trees To Celebrate Christmas

Two Las Vegas-themed trees decorated with postcards and souvenirs can be found in their basement.

A Canadian couple is going viral for placing 133 decorated pine trees in their home. They have kept the trees on every floor, every room and even the garage. The couple, Tom Kereluk and Vince Jackman, live in Red Deer, Alberta and trace their obsession back 15 years, when they allegedly opened their home to the public to display 15 trimmed trees, as per the New York Post. The trees range in size from small to large, including the 12-feet long trees in the house.

Citing CTV News, the Post said that Mr Kereluk was hesitant to reveal how much money they spent on ornaments but claims that many were given to them by friends or family members who were re-doing their own decorations. "We're kind of hoarders at heart. I just can't throw anything out, so I make trees that have stuff that I already have, or I see something in a thrift store. I just create something from things that people would have thrown out," Mr Kereluk said.

The couple's festive fairyland also serves as a fundraiser for the Central Alberta Humane Society. According to the Red Deer Advocate, they have raised $7,000 (Rs 5.7 lakh) so far this season through open houses and an evening of wine and cheesecakes. They have reportedly raised more than $30,000 (Rs 24 lakh) for the animal shelter over the years, as per the Post.

Mr Kereluk told CTV News, "We've been to Las Vegas many times in the past, and we had all these room keys and little items that you get from Las Vegas." He continued, "What I did was create a tree of it. I was tired of putting them all in a box and leaving it on a shelf."

The couple intends to keep the trees up until Ukrainian Christmas, which falls on January 7.