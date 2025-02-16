Can AI Tools Replace Human Couples Therapist? Study Says Yes

A new study has suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) could help individuals mend their romantic issues just as well as a traditional therapist. The study, published in the journal PLOS Mental Health and led by Ohio State University and Hatch Data and Mental Health, involved the participation of 830 participants -- about half men and half women with the majority of them being in a relationship.

For the experiment, the researchers prepared couples therapy scenarios and responses written by ChatGPT and a therapist were presented to the participants. They had to identify whether they thought the answer came from the human expert or the AI tool in each case.

In an example, one of the partners confessed that they had cheated at the start of the relationship -- to which the AI response talked about managing "difficult emotions and improving communication" while acknowledging the 'heavy burden' of the secret and how it is impacting the person "deeply".

Meanwhile, the therapist's response read: "I'm sorry you're having this experience, it can be very hard, and isolating, to carry that kind of guilt."

In most instances, the responses written by the AI chatbot were rated more highly for including key psychotherapy principles.

"Identification within authors was poor with participants correctly guessing that the therapist was the author 56.1 per cent of the time and participants correctly guessing that ChatGPT was the author 51.2 per cent of the time," the study highlighted.

Also Read | Study Reveals Cancer Risk Could Be Determined Even Before You're Born

ChatGPT edged the human therapists particularly around understanding the speaker, showing empathy, and showing cultural competence.

"This may be an early indication that ChatGPT has the potential to improve psychotherapeutic processes," the study highlighted.

The study added that sooner rather than later, GenAI might be integrated into therapeutic settings which means mental health experts will have to understand machine learning processes to become technically literate in an area. It also advised to ensure these models are being carefully trained and supervised by responsible clinicians to ensure the highest quality of care.

"Plainly stated, if GenAI cannot do it now, it will find a way to imitate humans to a sufficient degree soon."