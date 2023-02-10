Burt Bacharach Dies: 5 Points On The Songwriter

Mr Bacharach was born on May 12, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri, US and studied the art of composition in several American universities, according to Britannica.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, but instead of military fatigues, he wore a tuxedo and played piano in officers' clubs across the country, Reuters reported.

From the late 1950s to the 1980s, Mr Bacharach wrote over 500 songs, many of which he co-wrote with lyricist Hal David. Many songs included piano and subtly seductive horn hooks. He wrote hit songs for artists ranging from Dionne Warwick to the Carpenters, as per Reuters.

He is also a six-time Grammy Award winner, three-time Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner. He is generally regarded as one of the most important composers of 20th-century popular music, as per the official website of Emmys.