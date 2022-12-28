Bureaucrat Shares Photo Of Himalayan Brown Bears Eating Trash Left By Tourists, Internet Furious

The tweet has triggered an array of reactions

Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan shared a shocking picture on his Twitter handle. The picture feature Himalayan Brown Bears in a pile of trash. The picture highlights the plight of the animals.

Along with the shocking image, the caption reads, "Do you know what Himalayan Brown Bears are eating these days? Mostly Plastic !! An alarming study by @WildlifeSOS & J&K Wildlife Dept revealed that 75 per cent of the bears' diet is garbage food item. 86 among 408 samples contained plastic bags m, wrappers etc. Alarming !!"

Mr Kaswan also shared the link to the study by the Wildlife SOS and Jammu & Kashmir Wildlife Department. "Himalayan Brown Bears are critically endangered species and also in Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Unscientific waste disposal is creating this havoc. The bears getting lured by easy food availability, and this is changing their dietary habits also."

Check out the picture here:

Do you know what Himalayan Brown Bears are eating these days. Mostly Plastic !!



An alarming study by @WildlifeSOS & J&K Wildlife Dept revealed that 75 percent of the bears' diet is garbage food item. 86 among 408 samples contained plastic bags m, wrappers etc. Alarming !! pic.twitter.com/x9gJVUT0W6 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 21, 2022

The tweet has triggered an array of reactions from netizens. A user wrote, "Not only such few animals but whole Flora and fauna on earth is endangered now, as everything is interlinked, in fact, the earth itself is critically endangered. Beyond recovery. It's too late. Just a matter of time."

Another user commented, "Unfortunately all wildlife and stray are open to plastic waste... If we don't mend ways it's only entering our food chain."

The third user wrote, "This definitely is an alarming situation. Let's come together and work out ways to not just make these places cleaner & healthier but also work towards increasing the numbers or population for these Himalayan Brown Bears.. let's be a team & work for this common goal."

The fourth user expressed, "Polar bears teach their cubs to eat at the open village dumps in Alaska, as well, and they die painful deaths. Marine animals' and birds' stomachs are filled with plastic. All of us life forms have microplastics in us."