Bryan Johnson, The Man Who Wants To Live Forever, Takes More Than 50 Pills A Day To Not Die

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming documentary based on Bryan Johnson, a US-based software millionaire who is on a quest to reverse his biological age. In the documentary named 'Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever', the 47-year-old shares his "anti-ageing protocol," on which he has spent millions of dollars. The tech entrepreneur also reveals that his controversial search for eternal life through science involves plasma transfusions, fat transfers and more than 50 pills a day.

In the trailer, Mr Johnson shows off the extreme measures he has taken in his pursuit of extending his natural life. He explains the motivation behind his search for eternal life. "I'm trying to be on the outermost edge of possibility for the science," he says in the trailer as he gets his first-ever gene therapy.

"How far would you go to live forever - or even just slow down the aging process? This startling documentary by Chris Smith (Fyre, 100 Foot Wave) is told through intimate access to Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defy aging. Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever dives into the controversial wellness practices one man is using to maintain youth and vitality, and the effect this journey has on himself and those around him," the description of the trailer reads.

Take a look below:

In the clip, the 47-year-old says his family is the reason behind his search. "I really want to have multiple lifetimes with my son. One hundred years is not enough," he says.

The trailer further shows Mr Johnson, along with his son and father, taking part in the first "multi-generational" plasma exchange. In this exchange, Mr Johnson's son donated his plasma to his father, who in turn donated his own plasma to his ageing father.

"We may walk into a future where all of us live healthier and longer. I want to live with everything that I am," the millionaire says.

"As a species, we accept our inevitable decay, decline, and death," he continues, adding, "I want to argue that the opposite is true."

'Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever' is set to release on Netflix on January 1.

Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. He developed Blueprint as a platform to explore cutting-edge methods for reversing ageing. The 45-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.